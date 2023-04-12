2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Hundreds of Cleveland area seniors receive free groceries

(Live 5)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA), hundreds of senior citizens received free groceries on Wednesday

The “Great Grocery Giveaway” took place at the Western Campus of Cuyahoga Community College.

“Many seniors are living on the edge of poverty,” said E. Douglas Beach, CEO of WRAAA. “As inflation challenges homes already struggling to pay bills, the elderly are having a particularly hard time putting food on the table. The fervent hope is that this program eases some of the daily struggle.”

Each box included approximately $80 worth of groceries and essential supplies.

Residents age 60 and older did pre-register for the event.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket...
‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide
Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputy saves resident from house fire
Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputy saves resident from house fire (bodycam video)
Elyria fatal fire
Firefighters identify man who died in Elyria house fire
Cleveland Taco Week takes over April 10-16