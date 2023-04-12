Hundreds of Cleveland area seniors receive free groceries

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA), hundreds of senior citizens received free groceries on Wednesday

The “Great Grocery Giveaway” took place at the Western Campus of Cuyahoga Community College.

“Many seniors are living on the edge of poverty,” said E. Douglas Beach, CEO of WRAAA. “As inflation challenges homes already struggling to pay bills, the elderly are having a particularly hard time putting food on the table. The fervent hope is that this program eases some of the daily struggle.”

Each box included approximately $80 worth of groceries and essential supplies.

Residents age 60 and older did pre-register for the event.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.