CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-480 westbound to West 130th will be closing April 13 for bridge repairs, according to the Ohio Department of transportation.

The highway portion will be closed until late June, officials say.

Detours around the closed portion will utilize Tiedeman Road.

This is part of ongoing bridge repairs happening in Cuyahoga County.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.