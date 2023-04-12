Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The turnstiles will spin at Kings Island this weekend for the first time all year, ushering the Tri-State toward warm weather and summertime fun.

Crews have been working for months to make sure the park is in tip-top shape before opening: cleaning the Royal Fountain, testing rides, painting, restocking shelves and, of course, making sure the blue ice cream machine is in perfect working order.

Come Saturday, everyone will be able to experience tried-and-true favorites, like The Racer and The Beast, or test their mettle on Orion.

The Antique Autos return, as do Planet Snoopy and the Grand Carousel.

The 364-acre amusement park in Mason will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

A special preview day will be held Friday, April 14 for Gold, Platinum and Prestige pass-holders. The park, including all its rides and attractions, will be open from noon-7 p.m.

New at Kings Island in 2023

Kings Island is debuting two new passes this year: Prestige and Prestige+.

With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras.

The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46 is due at purchase.

The Prestige+ plus pass is $31/month ($399 total). $58 is due at purchase.

Kings Island announced their new area coming in 2023, known as Adventure Port. (WXIX)

Kings Island announced last year that a new themed area will be coming to the amusement park in 2023 with new rides and rollercoaster enhancements.

“The myths of an ancient civilization and its mighty city carved out of stone have lured travelers from around the globe to this bustling port community for more than a century,” a Kings Island media release teases.

The new area, known as “Adventure Port,” will feature two new family rides (Sol Spin and Cargo Loco) and enhanced theming for Adventure Express, Kings Island’s mine train family rollercoaster.

Additionally, the amusement park has made improvements to Hank’s Mexican Grill, which will be renamed to Enrique’s, and the Bier Garten has been turned into a portside Mercado.

Kings Island describes Mercado as “a melting pot where guests simply celebrate being alive. Whether you’re an explorer just passing through, or a tourist checking out the local scene, the local purveyor is your source for dining, drinking, cargo transport and more.”

Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone where former rollercoasters Skylab (1986-1997) and the Flying Dutchman (1973-1990) once stood.

Kings Island adds a new executive chef and restaurant in 2023.

Grain & Grill is a new fast-casual dining location featuring Eastern European and Mediterranean flavors, including Moroccan chicken, glazed pork shoulder, shrimp skewers and seasonal sides.

The new restaurant will be located on International Street next to Starbucks.

Joseph Perez has been tapped as Kings Island’s new executive chef. Perez previously served as executive chef at Ameristar Casino and Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m excited to join the talented Food and Beverage team here at Kings Island and looking forward to helping the park continue to grow its menu options with fresh, locally sourced items,” Perez said. “I want families and friends visiting the park to be able to gather together around a table, have an excellent dining experience and make lasting Kings Island memories.”

