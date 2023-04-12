2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lodi police captain memorialized 45 years after death with state route dedication

Captain Carl Summers was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while conducting an investigation(Source: Officer Down Memorial Page)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - Lodi Police Captain Carl Edward Summers is being remembered 45 years after his death with the dedication of a State Route 83 section.

State Route 83 between Kennard Road and US-224 is being dedicated in Summers’s name at 11 a.m. April 12, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officials say senator Mark Romanchuk will be in attendance.

David Summers, Carl Summers brother, fundraised for a plaque and coordinated the dedication.

Summers was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while conducting an investigation in 1977.

Officials say the driver who struck Summers was part of a car theft ring that was being investigated at the time.

