2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Louisville police release 911 calls from bank shooting

Police have released the 911 calls from the shooting at Old National Bank.
Police have released the 911 calls from the shooting at Old National Bank.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The Louisville Metro Police Department released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old National Bank that killed five people and injured eight others.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the calls would be released earlier in the week alongside bodycam footage from the shooting, which was released Tuesday.

WARNING: The audio from the 911 calls may be disturbing to listeners, and discretion is advised. It can be heard here.

“Transparency is important, even more so in times of crisis,” Greenberg said. “Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.”

The audio released features six callers, from witnesses inside and outside the bank and the shooter’s mother. Police also released audio transmissions from emergency responders heading to the scene.

On Tuesday, LMPD shared bodycam video of two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway. The two officers came into contact with the shooter around 8:30 a.m.

Police said Wilt was shot in the head during the crossfire and Galloway sustained a minor injury. Galloway has since been released from the hospital, while Wilt is still listed in critical condition.

The shooter was killed during the crossfire, but circumstances relating to the shooter’s death have not been released.

A public vigil is being hosted by city officials Wednesday evening.

Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods will also be making mental health counselors available at 16 different places of worship throughout the city on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House
FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference...
Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 former police detectives in 2020 shooting
A consumer watchdog group finds complaints against credit reporting agencies are on the rise
Credit reporting complaints ‘skyrocket’ to new record, report finds
Air results are expected as smoke from a toxic plant fire swirls overhead. (CNN, WRTV, WTHR,...
Evacuations and air testing continue after toxic plant fire in Indiana
Credit reporting complaints ‘skyrocket’ to new record, report finds