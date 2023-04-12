2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie

Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie
Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie(Machine Gun Kelly)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you wished you could experience Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout concert that lit up Cleveland one more time, it’s come true.

But this time, you won’t be watching it with the sold out crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium... you’ll get to relive it on the big screen.

Machine Gun Kelly announced he made the Cleveland concert into a movie.

Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era is coming to theatres on May 13 for one night and one night only.

But unlike the Aug. 13, 2022 concert, you don’t have to be MGK’s hometown for this.

The Machine Gun Kelly concert experience is in cinemas worldwide.

You’ll get to watch MGK zipline across 50,000 fans, continue the encore despite getting fined $70,000 every extra 10 minutes he performed, hang from a helicopter over the stage, climb up his set while singing, plus guest performances with Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, and Willow.

Go to www.mainstreamselloutmovie.com to get your tickets.

Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie
Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie(Machine Gun Kelly)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

I-480 westbound to West 130th will be closing April 13 for bridge repairs, according to the...
I-480 westbound to West 130th exit ramp to close April 13
Barberton Fire Department
Driver dies after car goes off road, down Barberton embankment
Cleveland Guardians home opener: A complete guide for fan success
Parking bans updated for Cleveland Guardians home opener
Expect delays at Mentor rail crossings as Norfolk-Southern delivers upgrade materials
Expect delays at Mentor rail crossings as Norfolk-Southern delivers upgrade materials