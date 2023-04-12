Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you wished you could experience Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout concert that lit up Cleveland one more time, it’s come true.

But this time, you won’t be watching it with the sold out crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium... you’ll get to relive it on the big screen.

Machine Gun Kelly announced he made the Cleveland concert into a movie.

Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era is coming to theatres on May 13 for one night and one night only.

But unlike the Aug. 13, 2022 concert, you don’t have to be MGK’s hometown for this.

The Machine Gun Kelly concert experience is in cinemas worldwide.

You’ll get to watch MGK zipline across 50,000 fans, continue the encore despite getting fined $70,000 every extra 10 minutes he performed, hang from a helicopter over the stage, climb up his set while singing, plus guest performances with Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, and Willow.

Go to www.mainstreamselloutmovie.com to get your tickets.

