Man breaks window, fires multiple shots into Akron apartment

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called 911 Tuesday evening, after an unknown man pounded on her door, broke a front window and then fired multiple shots into her Akron apartment, police said.

Three other people, including a four-year-old child, were inside the apartment in the 1300 block of Sylvan Ave. when the crime happened just before midnight, according to officers.

Police added none of the people were injured.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and detectives said they are working to identify him.

Shell casings and other evidence was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

