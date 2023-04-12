2 Strong 4 Bullies
A mother’s secret: a baby, a murder, and 26 years of hiding

The latest episode of Dark Side of the Land is streaming now on all major podcast platforms.
Part 1 of “A Mother's Secret: a Baby, a Murder & 26 Years of Hiding” is available now on all...
Part 1 of “A Mother's Secret: a Baby, a Murder & 26 Years of Hiding” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.(WOIO)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a crime so shocking that it forever changed the community.

On a cold, snowy morning in 1993, the mangled body of a baby boy was found in the middle of a rural Geauga County road.

But who was he? And how did he end up there?

Those questions went unanswered for decades until the heartbreaking cold case finally got a big break - all thanks to new DNA technology and old-fashioned police work.

In a new episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, investigator Sara Goldenberg takes us inside the case file and the massive family tree of “Geauga’s Child.”

Part 1 of “A Mother’s Secret: a Baby, a Murder & 26 Years of Hiding” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The case was also featured in a 2-part news special you’ll only see on 19 News.

You can watch both episodes of “To Catch a Killer: Geauga’s Child” in the video player below, as well as on the 19 News Roku and Amazon Fire apps.

