Northeast Ohio weather: Very warm and breezy today; rain returns this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a week it’s been, and there is more nice weather to come!

Expect warm and breezy conditions today.

Temperatures will soar well into the 70s this afternoon.

Some spots may even hit 80 degrees.

With low relative humidity levels and gusty winds, there is an elevated risk of fire spread today.

Dry & breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk across our area today. Please exercise caution if handling outdoor machinery, cigarettes, or matches. Avoid throwing cigarettes out the car window. (You should never do that anyway.) — Samantha Roberts 🌤 (@SamRobertsWX) April 12, 2023

If a fire were to develop, it would spread very quickly.

Please use extreme caution when using outdoor machinery, cigarettes, or matches.

Winds will relax a bit this evening.

The next few days will be just as gorgeous as today, and not quite as windy!

Expect highs around 80 degrees on Thursday.

Friday, temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

The only fly in the ointment over the next few days will be the lake breeze potential in the afternoon, especially within about 10 miles of the immediate lakeshore.

Unfortunately, our stretch of beautiful weather will come to an end this weekend.

Widely scattered showers and storms will develop on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the increased cloud cover and chance of showers, Saturday will be another warmer-than-normal day.

Highs will climb into the low 70s.

Widespread rain will move in by mid-morning Sunday, keeping us much cooler.

Expect highs in the mid 60s Sunday.

