Northeast Ohio Weather: Very warm and windy today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry spell and very warm pattern continues. Temperatures approaching 80 degrees this afternoon in many towns. There is a cold front to our northeast and high pressure centered south of Ohio. The difference in pressure will allow for more of a wind gradient today. A southwest wind could gust over 30 mph at times this afternoon. The sky will be sunny by late morning after some early morning clouds. The wind diminishes this evening. Another sunny and very warm day tomorrow. An upper level low pressure system will begin to track north from the Gulf of Mexico towards Ohio by Friday. This will throw some high clouds our way at this time. High temperatures Friday in the 70s, but we are expecting a lake breeze that will keep you much cooler near the shore.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

