Parma, Maple Heights bridge projects to receive $7 million in funding

Cuyahoga County trying to stay ahead of bridge repair work as costs continue to soar.(Source: 19 News)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County plans to invest more than $7 million into two bridge projects with the assistance of federal funding allotments.

The Ridgewood Drive Bridge in Parma and the Lee Road Bridge in Maple Heights both are set for construction in 2026, officials say.

Improvements to the Parma bridge would include creating acritical link on the Cuyahoga Greenways Plan to create a multimodal network of bike and pedestrian facilities, according to the county.

The Parma bridge project would cost an estimated $2.5 million, with $2 million being made available from federal funds earmarked by Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, officials say.

The Lee Roads Bridge is projected to cost $4,892,500. If approved, $3,914,000 would be funded with federal funds made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Bridge Formula Program, administered by the County Engineers Association of Ohio and overseen by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Officials say the rest of the funds for both bridges would come from County Road and Bridge funds.

The bridges see a combined daily traffic of more that 18,000 vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

