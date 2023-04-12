2 Strong 4 Bullies
Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs

Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Crystal's eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The twin polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo have their names!

The cubs are the offspring of 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka, who is now at the Detroit Zoo.

Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.

We know the Toledo Zoo community has been waiting a bear-y long time for the results of the Polar bear cub naming contest, and now it's finally here! 🐻‍❄️🎉 Stay tuned for updates on their official exhibit debut this spring. Until then, you can watch the live Polar bear pool at http://ow.ly/bK0Q50NH2H2

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

