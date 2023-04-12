Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The blaze that engulfed a Leavittsburg home claimed the life of a victim inside, the Warren Township Fire Department confirmed.

WTFD said it was sent to the fire in the area of Layer Road Southwest, south of Burnett Street Southwest, at 10:45 p.m. on April 11.

Other members of the department were already out on an EMS call in the Brookside Neighborhood when this call came in, according to WTFD.

Engine crews were still able to get to the scene within eight minutes despite the delay, said WTFD.

WTFD said crews arrived in the 1000 block of Layer Road SW to find a one-story residential home with heavy flames and powerlines down and energized.

An initial size-up and 360 view of the scene showed the house may be occupied, according to WTFD.

Interior search crews attacked the fire while searching for any potential victims inside the home while other crews knocked back the majority of the flames, WTFD described.

WTFD confirmed interior search crews then found a victim as they extinguished the flames, but the victim did not survive.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal and the Trumbull County Coroner were sent to the scene to investigate.

The identity of the victim was not released.

WTFD said EMS took a bystander who suffered minor injuries from a fall from the scene to the hospital.

Warren Township Fire Department shared these photos from the Newton Falls Joint Fire District Safety Officer:

