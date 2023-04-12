2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside

Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside(Newton Falls Joint Fire District - Safety Officer)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The blaze that engulfed a Leavittsburg home claimed the life of a victim inside, the Warren Township Fire Department confirmed.

WTFD said it was sent to the fire in the area of Layer Road Southwest, south of Burnett Street Southwest, at 10:45 p.m. on April 11.

Other members of the department were already out on an EMS call in the Brookside Neighborhood when this call came in, according to WTFD.

Engine crews were still able to get to the scene within eight minutes despite the delay, said WTFD.

WTFD said crews arrived in the 1000 block of Layer Road SW to find a one-story residential home with heavy flames and powerlines down and energized.

An initial size-up and 360 view of the scene showed the house may be occupied, according to WTFD.

Interior search crews attacked the fire while searching for any potential victims inside the home while other crews knocked back the majority of the flames, WTFD described.

WTFD confirmed interior search crews then found a victim as they extinguished the flames, but the victim did not survive.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal and the Trumbull County Coroner were sent to the scene to investigate.

The identity of the victim was not released.

WTFD said EMS took a bystander who suffered minor injuries from a fall from the scene to the hospital.

Warren Township Fire Department shared these photos from the Newton Falls Joint Fire District Safety Officer:

Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside(Newton Falls Joint Fire District - Safety Officer)
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside(Newton Falls Joint Fire District - Safety Officer)
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside(Newton Falls Joint Fire District - Safety Officer)
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside(Newton Falls Joint Fire District - Safety Officer)
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside(Newton Falls Joint Fire District - Safety Officer)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland police detain 16-year-old, recover AR-15 during shooting investigation
Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie
Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie
Woman cited for OVI after Bratenahl police car hit on I-90
Woman cited for OVI after Bratenahl police car hit on I-90
Fatal motorcycle crash
1 person killed in crash between motorcycle and car on Cleveland’s West Side