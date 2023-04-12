2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal(WVVA News)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals confirmed a 14-year-old Cleveland girl who was missing since July 9 was found in Columbus with a 41-year-old man on April 12.

The girl was in the custody and care of Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services when she was reported missing last summer, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in Cleveland had been helping in the search.

Where she was and if she was safe was unknown until early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals said their investigation by the northern and southern districts led them to the 2200 block of Jermain Drive in Columbus.

The 14-year-old girl was found in a home with a 41-year-old man, according to the U.S. Marshals.

He is under investigation and charges are pending, the U.S. Marshals confirmed.

The girl was safely returned to Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services, the U.S. Marshals said.

“The continued efforts of our Missing Child Unit and the cooperation of local law enforcement led to this safe recovery. Every day mattered for this 14 yr. old girl. We can rest easy knowing she is safe,” U.S. Marshals’ Pete Elliot stated.

