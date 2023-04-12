2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman chases off boys trying to steal car, thieves every move caught on camera

Christina Zieleniewski chase off a group of boys that attempted to steal her car for a 2nd...
Christina Zieleniewski chase off a group of boys that attempted to steal her car for a 2nd time. The thieves every move was caught on camera.(woio)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christina Zieleniewski told 19 News she was jolted out of her sleep awake, early Easter Morning.

She went to see what was going on and saw a group of boys trying to steal her car.

A neighbor’s camera caught thieves every move.

“I heard the boom and the neighbor beating at the door all at the same time. He said, ‘Someone is trying to steal your car!’” said Zieleniewski.

She was staying the night at her mother’s house in the Stockyard neighborhood.

While waiting for police to show up, that same group of teens were brazen enough to try to steal the car again.

However, Zieleniewski was sitting on the porch and chased them off.

“I was scared and nervous, but I don’t want them to take my car... but crime is bad, so I didn’t know if I was going to get shot or not” said Zieleniewski.

The video shows that more than one person was in the car. She said she got a glimpse of them with her own eyes.

Zieleniewski said she hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else. She wants the Cleveland Police department to step up and put more officers on the streets.

“We need to get more police out here. I think that the criminals need to be charged accordingly” said Zieleniewski.

