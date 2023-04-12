2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Woman cited for OVI after Bratenahl police car hit on I-90

Woman cited for OVI after Bratenahl police car hit on I-90
Woman cited for OVI after Bratenahl police car hit on I-90(Source: Bratenahl police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a driver hit a police car overnight on I-90.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Eddy Road by the Bratenahl border.

A Bratenahl police cruiser was hit, police say, but no one was injured.

According to police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a woman following the crash.

OSHP says investigators deemed Myesha Smith, 31, of Cleveland the at-fault driver.

She was cited for OVI and marijuana possession, according to OSHP.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside
Trumbull County house fire claims life of 1 victim inside
Cleveland police detain 16-year-old, recover AR-15 during shooting investigation
Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie
Machine Gun Kelly announces ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era’ movie
Fatal motorcycle crash
1 person killed in crash between motorcycle and car on Cleveland’s West Side