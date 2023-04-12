Woman cited for OVI after Bratenahl police car hit on I-90
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a driver hit a police car overnight on I-90.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Eddy Road by the Bratenahl border.
A Bratenahl police cruiser was hit, police say, but no one was injured.
According to police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a woman following the crash.
OSHP says investigators deemed Myesha Smith, 31, of Cleveland the at-fault driver.
She was cited for OVI and marijuana possession, according to OSHP.
