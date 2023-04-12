Woman cited for OVI after Bratenahl police car hit on I-90

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a driver hit a police car overnight on I-90.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Eddy Road by the Bratenahl border.

A Bratenahl police cruiser was hit, police say, but no one was injured.

According to police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a woman following the crash.

OSHP says investigators deemed Myesha Smith, 31, of Cleveland the at-fault driver.

She was cited for OVI and marijuana possession, according to OSHP.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.