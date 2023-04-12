Woman shot dead in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting that killed a woman on Wednesday, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 12700 block of Shaker Boulevard around 11 a.m., according to Ciaccia.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A woman who was identified as a suspect is in custody, Ciaccia said.

Ciaccia said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

