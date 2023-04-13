Akron police: Can you ID this illegal tire dumping suspect?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for an illegal tire dumping suspect, according to a release from the department.

Police said the suspect dropped off a rented truck that was used to illegally transport and dump tires at the U-Haul on E. Tallmadge Avenue on April 1.

Officials said the suspect may be homeless and living in the area.

An employee described the man as dirty and carrying a backpack, and police said he was wearing a red or orange stocking cap, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2568, their tip line at 330-375-2tip or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

