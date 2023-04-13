Akron restricts access to city buildings ahead of Jayland Walker grand jury

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron announced Thursday that starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 13, access to the city’s Municipal Building and the Harold K. Stubbs Building will be suspended until further notice.

The City says city services will continue as normal.

The decision was made with for the safety of city employees and the public ahead of the Jayland Walker grand jury, officials say.

The city council meeting slated for Mondays will take place virtually until the building is open to the public again, officials say.

