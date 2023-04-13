2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Akron restricts access to city buildings ahead of Jayland Walker grand jury

Fencing in Akron in preparation for the Jayland walker grand jury decsion
Fencing in Akron in preparation for the Jayland walker grand jury decsion((Source: WOIO))
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron announced Thursday that starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 13, access to the city’s Municipal Building and the Harold K. Stubbs Building will be suspended until further notice.

The City says city services will continue as normal.

Akron community awaits grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case

The decision was made with for the safety of city employees and the public ahead of the Jayland Walker grand jury, officials say.

The city council meeting slated for Mondays will take place virtually until the building is open to the public again, officials say.

Community activists keep Jayland Walker’s memory alive as grand jury convenes
Akron prepares for Jayland Walker Grand Jury

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Murder victim found in Summit County canal
David McDaniel
Sentencing for man convicted of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
John Crumpler
59-year-old Cleveland man reported missing
Mackenzie Shirilla's court hearing on April 13, 2023
$500K bond set for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident