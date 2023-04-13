AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo is mourning the death of their mountain chicken frog named Dominic, who lived to become one of the oldest of his species in the world.

Dominic would have celebrated his 19th birthday in two months, which is five years older than the oldest life expectancy for mountain chicken frogs.

The Akron Zoo said Dominic’s health has been slowly declining due to his age, including the loss of his vision to cataracts.

His care team had been helping him eat over the past few months, but is conditioned worsened in the last several weeks.

This led Akron Zoo to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him on April 9.

Dominic was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on June 12, 2004.

The Akron Zoo welcomed him into his forever home when the Komodo Kingdom Education Building opened in 2005.

“Dominic’s age was a true testament to the mission here at the Akron Zoo,” said Doug Piekarz, president & CEO at the Akron Zoo. “We provide exceptional care for every animal – big or small, furry or scaly – and those animals are able to connect our guests to wildlife and inspire lifelong learning. Dominic was no exception. Guests, adults and children alike, loved to see the ‘really big frog’ who was always there to greet them as they entered Komodo Kingdom.”

Mountain chicken frogs are listed as critically endangered by the ICUN Red List, with an estimation of fewer than 150 frogs left in their native habitat due to hunting, habitat loss, and fungal disease.

This species is one of the largest frogs in the world with adults that can grow over 8″ long and weigh up to two pounds.

He was the only mountain chicken frog at the Akron Zoo, so the staff is evaluating plans for his habitat.

Akron Zoo's mountain chicken frog dies at 18, one of oldest in the world

