Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium no more: here’s how fans are reacting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday morning the stadium naming rights contract with FirstEnergy has ended.

Dave Jenkins, Haslam Sports Group COO said the stadium will return to its former name Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost tweeted his response soon after the news dropped.

Good.



One day, the Super Bowl champion Browns may look back as this era as the First Energy Curse. https://t.co/64Sm89uJ05 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) April 13, 2023

The team announced in a press release that the decision is amicable.

Cleveland Browns Stadium is back BAY BAY!!! https://t.co/pbhJRE1zaj — Nathan Vance #D4L (@nathanvance521) April 13, 2023

Many fans are expressing their excitement with the name change.

THIS IS A GOOD THING! 🔥



The @Browns and FirstEnergy mutually agreed to end their stadium naming rights agreement. The stadium now will return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium. #Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/wHRKSb445z — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) April 13, 2023

“THE DAWG POUND IS BARKING HERE AT CLEVELAND BROWNS STADIUM”#browns — Nicholas. (@MrNickWills) April 13, 2023

Local sports commentator McNeil prompted his followers about what the new name for the stadium should be.

Who should be the new sponsor/ name for Cleveland Browns stadium? — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 13, 2023

T̶h̶e̶ F̶a̶c̶t̶o̶r̶y̶ o̶f̶ S̶a̶d̶n̶e̶s̶s̶ First Energy Stadium will be returning to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium pic.twitter.com/Z5IXFV9ecD — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 13, 2023

