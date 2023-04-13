2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium no more: here’s how fans are reacting

Cleveland Browns home no longer named FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland Browns home no longer named FirstEnergy Stadium
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday morning the stadium naming rights contract with FirstEnergy has ended.

Cleveland Browns home no longer named FirstEnergy Stadium

Dave Jenkins, Haslam Sports Group COO said the stadium will return to its former name Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost tweeted his response soon after the news dropped.

The team announced in a press release that the decision is amicable.

Many fans are expressing their excitement with the name change.

Local sports commentator McNeil prompted his followers about what the new name for the stadium should be.

