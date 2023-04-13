2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland neighborhood street shut down due to reported shooting

West 34th Street was closed by police early Thursday to investigate a reported shooting
West 34th Street was closed by police early Thursday to investigate a reported shooting(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - West 34th Street in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood was blocked off by police due to a reoprted shooting in the area early Thursday morning.

Cleveland EMS reported a response to the are but no transports.

Cleveland police could not confirm anything.

Our 19 News photographer found a car with bullet holes when reporting to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

