Cleveland neighborhood street shut down due to reported shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - West 34th Street in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood was blocked off by police due to a reoprted shooting in the area early Thursday morning.

Cleveland EMS reported a response to the are but no transports.

9 shots were reported to fired on W38th street at Denison Avenue. A car and a house were hit. A 42 year old female was grazed in the back. She refused EMS. Cleveland Police are searching for a silver Ford. pic.twitter.com/4xkSjTBEtO — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 13, 2023

Cleveland police could not confirm anything.

Our 19 News photographer found a car with bullet holes when reporting to the scene.

