Cleveland neighborhood street shut down due to reported shooting
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - West 34th Street in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood was blocked off by police due to a reoprted shooting in the area early Thursday morning.
Cleveland EMS reported a response to the are but no transports.
Cleveland police could not confirm anything.
Our 19 News photographer found a car with bullet holes when reporting to the scene.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
