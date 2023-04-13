2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police looking for missing and endangered teen

Leaira Bradford
Leaira Bradford(CLEVELAND POLICE)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for your help in finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Leaira Bradford who was last seen on April 6th in the area of West 104 and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland she was wearing a black Sweater/Jacket, and black pants, according to police

Leaira is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 145 lbs has black hair and brown eyes.

