Cleveland Police looking for missing and endangered teen
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for your help in finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl.
Police are looking for Leaira Bradford who was last seen on April 6th in the area of West 104 and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland she was wearing a black Sweater/Jacket, and black pants, according to police
Leaira is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 145 lbs has black hair and brown eyes.
