Cleveland Police looking for missing and endangered teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for your help in finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Leaira Bradford who was last seen on April 6th in the area of West 104 and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland she was wearing a black Sweater/Jacket, and black pants, according to police

Leaira is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 145 lbs has black hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.