AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On the corner of East Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Avenue is a visible reminder that some don’t want people to forget.

Kimberlee Vaughn stands in the sunshine tying purple ribbons to this tree marked with Jayland Walker’s name. She says she stands with his family in solidarity.

Community activists keep Jayland Walker's memory alive as grand jury convenes. 8 Akron Police Officers shot and killed Walker in June 2022 and a jury will decide on criminal charges. (WOIO-TV)

“We wish this wouldn’t have happened to Jayland. We wish our family member would have been the end. We hoped that would’ve created some positive change in Akron so this wouldn’t happen to anybody else,” said Vaughn.

Last June, 25-year-old Jayland Walker was fatally shot by Akron police officers after they attempted to stop him for a traffic violation.

Police said Walker fired a gun at them during a car chase and that they shot him when he jumped outside of his car while it was still moving. He was unarmed during the shooting but a handgun was found in his vehicle.

The medical examiner said Walker received more than 45 wounds during the deadly police shooting.

His death has led to protests locally and nationally as protesters demand accountability.

Hundreds of people participated in multiple protests throughout the city last summer after the shooting.

As a grand jury convenes in Akron, all eyes are on the Summit County Courthouse where fences have gone up in anticipation of protests.

However, community activists say want you to remember the place where Walker took his last breaths.

“I remember when I was 25, I was just this little inexperienced kid, I didn’t know much about anything, you really just beginning life...it’s sad to know his life was just snatched from him,” said Assata X, community activist.

They help keep the memorial alive with ribbons and candles and photos and flowers and poems, vowing to get justice, not just for him but for all.

“I wanted to do something that couldn’t be taken down easily. And something that’s very visible and very beautiful in honor of this sacred place,” said Vaughn.

There’s no timeline on when the grand jury will have a decision but count on 19 News for complete coverage on-air and online.

