Contractors clean area after dump truck carrying contaminated soil from East Palestine crashes

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said contractors have removed all the contaminated soil from the dump truck crash earlier this week.

On Monday, a dump truck driver hauling contaminated soil from the East Palestine train derailment site, lost control of the vehicle and spilled about 20,000 pounds of the toxic soil on State Route 165 near Waterford Road in Columbiana County.

DeWine said “out of an abundance of caution”, contractors also removed additional soil underneath, added clean soil and reseeded the grass.

Phillip Falck, 74, was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Officials added no waterways were impacted by the spill.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.