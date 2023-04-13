2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Contractors clean area after dump truck carrying contaminated soil from East Palestine crashes

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said contractors have removed all the contaminated soil from the dump truck crash earlier this week.

On Monday, a dump truck driver hauling contaminated soil from the East Palestine train derailment site, lost control of the vehicle and spilled about 20,000 pounds of the toxic soil on State Route 165 near Waterford Road in Columbiana County.

DeWine said “out of an abundance of caution”, contractors also removed additional soil underneath, added clean soil and reseeded the grass.

Phillip Falck, 74, was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Officials added no waterways were impacted by the spill.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Murder victim found in Summit County canal
(Source: Casey Vanac)
Driver crashes into Mentor UPS store
Mackenzie Shirilla's court hearing on April 13, 2023
$500K bond set for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident
Cleveland police said the person in the orange jacket shot a detective on March 14, 2023
Search continues for 17-year-old boy accused of shooting Cleveland police officer