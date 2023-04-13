LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 74-year-old woman lost control of her car and crashed into the UPS store in Mentor.

Police said the accident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Driver crashes into Mentor UPS store. Photo source: Casey Vanac (Casey Vanac)

There were employees inside the store at the time, but police said nobody was injured.

The driver was also not hurt.

According to police, she mixed up the gas and the brake pedals.

She was not cited by police.

