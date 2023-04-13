2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 69-year-old Euclid man with dementia missing since April 12

Stephen Dawson
Stephen Dawson(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police issued a statewide alert for endangered 69-year-old Stephen Dawson, who was reported missing.

Dawson was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and suffers from dementia.

Police said he walked away from his East 237th Street house at 5:45 p.m. on April 12 and has not returned.

He was last seen wearing a Harley Davidson Cleveland Chapter motorcycle vest, gray sweatpants, and a black summit hat, according to police.

Call 911 if you see Dawson or know where he may be.

