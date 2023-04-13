Firefighters battle temple fire in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -Multiple firefighters responded to a fire at a temple Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in the 23000 block of Fairmount around 2:45 p.m.

School was in session at the time, according to firefighters on scene, but all students were evacuated quickly.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Fairmount Temple Fire - Beachwood - 23737 Fairmount - flames up through the roof. -BW https://t.co/gYFy8n9pK2 — NE Ohio Scanner (@NEO_Scan) April 13, 2023

According to their website, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is a Reform Jewish temple, the oldest existing Jewish congregation in the Cleveland area.

The name Anshe Chesed is Hebrew for “People of Loving Kindness”. The congregation’s membership exceeded 2,000 families in the mid-1990s.

