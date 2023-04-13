2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters battle temple fire in Beachwood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -Multiple firefighters responded to a fire at a temple Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in the 23000 block of Fairmount around 2:45 p.m.

School was in session at the time, according to firefighters on scene, but all students were evacuated quickly.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

The below video is courtesy of Derek Gabriel.

According to their website, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is a Reform Jewish temple, the oldest existing Jewish congregation in the Cleveland area.

The name Anshe Chesed is Hebrew for “People of Loving Kindness”. The congregation’s membership exceeded 2,000 families in the mid-1990s.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

