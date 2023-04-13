2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Former Erie Co. Sheriff Sergeant pleads guilty to using excessive force

Former Erie County Sheriff charged with deprivation of rights
Former Erie County Sheriff charged with deprivation of rights(Erie County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Erie Count Sheriff Sergeant pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights charges and using excessive force on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the First Assistant United States Attorney For The Northern District of Ohio, Adam Bess, 35, pled guilty to a felony charge in relation to depriving an inmate at the Erie County Jail of her constitutional rights and willfully using unreasonable force.

Bess originally pleaded not guilty on Aug. 16, 2022, to the charges following the incident, which took place on Nov. 1, 2021.

According to the statement, during the booking process of a new arrestee, Bess repeatedly choked the inmate, causing her “vision to pixelate and have lasting bruising.” According to the statement, the report further states that the inmate can be heard yelling, “He’s about to kill me, he’s about to kill me”.

Bess faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. The court will review factors unique to the case, such as the defendant’s prior criminal record and “characteristics of the violation”.

The FBI Cleveland Division and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Michael Freeman and Tracey Tangeman. A sentencing date has not yet been set before United States District Judge Jack Zouhary.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’

Latest News

Dozens of Indiana schools switched to virtual learning Friday after reports of a potential bomb...
Dozens of Indiana schools switch to virtual learning due to potential bomb threat
Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School sent students home Friday morning after an alleged...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights high school dismisses students due to alleged threat
Akron Police
Pedestrian dead after hit-skip in Akron, police say
19 First Alert Day: Sunday afternoon and evening for the potential of severe thunderstorm
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion