Grandma, mom, granddaughter charged in shooting death of woman on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old woman was shot and killed over an argument with another woman who was being evicted from an apartment on the city’s East side.

Cleveland police said the deadly fight happened inside and near the property manager’s office in the 12700 block of Shaker Blvd. around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

EMS transported Jemetta Cooper to University Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead.

Cooper suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, said officers.

According to police, Cooper was arguing with a 66-year-old woman facing eviction. The 66-year-old suspect’s 47-year-old daughter and 24-year-old granddaughter were also involved in the argument, said police.

Police said the granddaughter punched the victim and fired the gun.

Police added Cooper was armed with a knife and cut the daughter and granddaughter.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.

