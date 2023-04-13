2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County police say no concern for public safety after woman’s death

Police in Lake County launched an investigation on Sunday after discovering a dead body near a set of railroad tracks.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin and Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County police say there is no reason to have concern for public safety following an ongoing investigation into a body found Sunday.

Police in Lake County launched the investigation after discovering a dead body near the Bowhall Road railroad crossing.

Woman found dead near railroad tracks in Lake County

Lt. Larry Harpster of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of a 31-year-old woman near the tracks in Painesville Township at 6:39 a.m.

Officials said the body was found with signs of injury.

Police said the Lake County Coroner’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau are investigating the death of the woman, who has not been identified.

Police say due to the nature of the investigation, there are no other updates to give at this time.

PRESS RELEASE Bowhall Road- Painesville Township On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 6:39a.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

