Lake County police say no concern for public safety after woman’s death

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County police say there is no reason to have concern for public safety following an ongoing investigation into a body found Sunday.

Police in Lake County launched the investigation after discovering a dead body near the Bowhall Road railroad crossing.

Lt. Larry Harpster of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of a 31-year-old woman near the tracks in Painesville Township at 6:39 a.m.

Officials said the body was found with signs of injury.

Police said the Lake County Coroner’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau are investigating the death of the woman, who has not been identified.

Police say due to the nature of the investigation, there are no other updates to give at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.

