Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny today; temperatures around 80 degrees again

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It will not be quite as breezy today, but another very warm day ahead. Temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees for a high. Sunshine continues. It’ll actually be a cooler night due to a light wind and a clear sky. Temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees by early tomorrow morning. Some high clouds roll in from the south tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A lake breeze in the afternoon will keep things much cooler near the shore. It stay warm this weekend. The next cold front arrives later Sunday afternoon. That will be the best risk of rain and thunderstorms coming up.

