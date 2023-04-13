2 Strong 4 Bullies
Okoro remains day-to-day ahead of Game one with the Knicks

Shooting guard gives Cavs defensive boost
Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told the media on Thursday that Isaac Okoro was limited at practice. However, the shooting guard was able to take some contact at practice.

Okoro missed six straight games while dealing with left knee soreness.

His teammates nearly gush about him when discussing what his defensive presence means for the Cavaliers.

“He’s one of the best defenders I’ve played with and played against as well,” Shooting guard Caris LeVert said. “And he’s still a young player and learning too.”

In addition, center Jarrett Allen explains why Okoro’s defense impacts his game directly.

“It makes it easier especially in pick-and-rolls,” Allen explained. “He’s usually guarding the guy who handles the ball the most, so it’s not like the guy is going to blow past him...that helps me be able to relax more.”

It remains to be seen if Okoro or the Knicks Forward Julius Randle will play in game one on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

