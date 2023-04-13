Search continues for 17-year-old boy accused of shooting Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are still looking for the 17-year-old boy wanted for shooting a Cleveland police detective last month.

Police said Jayrion Church shot Detective Mark Bahrijczuk , 28, on March 14 in the city’s Central neighborhood. The detective was shot in the arm and thigh at close range.

Detective Bahrijczuk was treated and released from MetroHealth Medical Center and recently visited co-workers at the Third District.

According to police, the detective and other officers were in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue investigating the ongoing thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

At 6:22 p.m. on March 14, police said the officers saw a Kia Forte with no license plates pull into the parking lot of the Cedar Estates Apartments in the 2300 block of Cedar Ave.

The officers approached the Kia in their zone car and conducted a investigatory stop, said police.

As they approached the Kia, police said four males jumped out and took off running. The Kia continued moving and crashed into a pillar.

The driver of the Kia, pictured below in the orange jacket, fired multiple rounds at the detective as he was exiting his police vehicle, said police. The shooter than ran through Cedar Estates Apartments.

Suspects in officer shooting (Source: Cleveland Police)

Other Cleveland police officers rendered first aid and applied a tourniquet to the injured detective, before driving him to the hospital.

Three firearms were recovered, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

