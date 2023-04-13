2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for man convicted of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz

David McDaniel
David McDaniel((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old man convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50, in September 2020, will be sentenced Thursday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

On March 16, David McDaniel pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. He also pleaded guilty to abduction, in an unrelated case.

Detective Skernivitz and Dingess were shot while they sat in the detective’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020 in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue.

Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz
Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz(Cleveland Division of Police)

Four other people have already been sentenced for their roles in the murders.

On July 6, 2022, Kevin Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of robbery.

Kevin Robinson
Kevin Robinson((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Robinson was sentenced to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 28 years.

Scott Dingess
Scott Dingess(WSAZ)

On April 27, 2022, Rodney Cremeans was convicted of one count of tampering with evidence and one count of attempted obstructing justice. He was sentenced to two years probation.

On Sept, 14, 2022, Brittany Cremeans was convicted of one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of obstructing justice. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Brittany Cremeans
Brittany Cremeans(Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland Justice Center)

On Dec. 13, 2022, Antonio Darby was convicted of one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of obstructing justice. He was also sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Antonio Darby
Antonio Darby(Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland)

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Brittany Cremeans, Rodney Cremeans, and Darby lied about their roles to law enforcement and helped dispose of the murder weapons.

