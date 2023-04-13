Stark County brush fire migrates to porch during burn ban

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A brush fire in the front yard of a Stark County home migrated to and burned through the front steps, according to the Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District.

The fire started Wednesday in the 7900 block of Russ Street, officials say.

Upon arrival the fire district says it was noted that the fire migrated to the porch of the trailer home.

The Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and Quad Ambulance District responded to the call for mutual aid, officials say.

During the months of March, April and May there is a 6 a.m.-6 p.m. burn ban due to dry conditions.

