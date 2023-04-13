2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Stark County brush fire migrates to porch during burn ban

A brush fire migrated to the porch of a Stark County home Wednesday
A brush fire migrated to the porch of a Stark County home Wednesday(Source: Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A brush fire in the front yard of a Stark County home migrated to and burned through the front steps, according to the Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District.

The fire started Wednesday in the 7900 block of Russ Street, officials say.

Upon arrival the fire district says it was noted that the fire migrated to the porch of the trailer home.

The Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and Quad Ambulance District responded to the call for mutual aid, officials say.

During the months of March, April and May there is a 6 a.m.-6 p.m. burn ban due to dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland police said the person in the orange jacket shot a detective on March 14, 2023
Search continues for 17-year-old boy accused of shooting Cleveland police officer
Police in Lake County launched an investigation on Sunday after discovering a dead body near a...
Lake County police say no concern for public safety after woman’s death
Shannon Currence is a fugitive who is wanted on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Wanted: Cleveland woman facing fentanyl, meth, cocaine and child support charges
Murder victim found in Summit County canal