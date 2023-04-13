Twin sister of Cleveland teen fatally shot to accept his diploma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight kids and teenagers have been shot in Cleveland in just the last 10 days, according to Cleveland Police, and one of those shootings was deadly.

Nineteen-year-old Kanye Williams, a Glenville senior, was shot and killed on April 7 as he left a home in the Fairfax neighborhood.

As Williams got in his car with a friend and prepared to head home, two suspects approached them and opened fire.

Cleveland Police Detectives believe at least one teen is involved, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrests in the case.

Williams mother, Joy Johnson couldn’t fight back tears as she talked about her love for her son, and his promise for the future.

She learned from a Glenville teacher that just days after he was shot and killed that he was accepted to Central State.

“We were shocked because Kanye didn’t tell anybody he had even applied for colleges. I was surprised, but I know he had his head on straight and he knew what his focus and goal was,” Johnson said.

Williams twin sister will be accepting his diploma at graduation, their mother said.

Johnson believes a dispute over payment to get the 19-year-olds hair braided may be behind the shooting.

A friend tells the mother the 19-year-old was told to come on over and get his hair braided, and he had agreed to pay the next day.

But, as he was leaving the suspects said something about him not having the money and then opened fire.

The Cleveland mother said Williams was her only son, and she is devastated beyond words.

But, she has a message for those responsible for shooting and killing kids: “I just wish kids would understand how precious life is. Kids don’t stop and think about what they’re causing -- a ripple effect is what they’re causing. Not just to the life they’re taking and their family, but their life also, because your mother is going to lose you too.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.