2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Wanted: Cleveland woman facing fentanyl, meth, cocaine and child support charges

Shannon Currence is a fugitive who is wanted on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Shannon Currence is a fugitive who is wanted on multiple drug trafficking charges.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland woman wanted on multiple drug charges, but also wanted on for a warrant in Lorain County for failure to pay child support.

Shannon Currence, who also goes by Shannon Ayende, is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a drug trafficking case where she allegedly was caught with fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

When she was arrested on this latest case Currance was allegedly also carrying a gun, which is illegal because of a previous 2012 drug possession conviction.

Currance is also wanted by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on Currance’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Police in Lake County launched an investigation on Sunday after discovering a dead body near a...
Lake County police say no concern for public safety after woman’s death
Murder victim found in Summit County canal
David McDaniel
Sentencing for man convicted of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
West 34th Street was closed by police early Thursday to investigate a reported shooting
Cleveland neighborhood street shut down due to reported shooting