Wanted: Cleveland woman facing fentanyl, meth, cocaine and child support charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland woman wanted on multiple drug charges, but also wanted on for a warrant in Lorain County for failure to pay child support.

Shannon Currence, who also goes by Shannon Ayende, is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a drug trafficking case where she allegedly was caught with fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

When she was arrested on this latest case Currance was allegedly also carrying a gun, which is illegal because of a previous 2012 drug possession conviction.

Currance is also wanted by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on Currance’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

