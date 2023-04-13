2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman hospitalized after house catches fire on Cleveland’s East Side

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire confirmed a woman is hospitalized after a house on the city’s Forest Hills caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened on East 120th Street and Sellers Avenue.

Cleveland EMS took one woman to University Hospitals, and is stable, Cleveland Fire said.

Cleveland Fire said no one else was injured.

The Red Cross was called to help the four adults and five children impacted by the fire, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Woman hospitalized after house catches fire on Cleveland’s East Side
Woman hospitalized after house catches fire on Cleveland’s East Side
Woman hospitalized after house catches fire on Cleveland’s East Side
