Woman threatens Cleveland Family Dollar employee over a bag of chips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a woman who threatened to “beat the cashier’s ass” when she was not allowed to exchange a bag of chips.

This happened at the Family Dollar in the 4100 block of Pearl Road.

Officers said the woman then took the bag of chips without paying and left the store.

She also appears to be wearing an Amazon vest, so she could possibly be an employee at Amazon, said police.

If anyone has any information on this woman, please call Detective Johnson at (216) 623-5218 or (216) 623-2711.

