111 years since Titanic sank: 3rd class survivor memorialized in Cuyahoga County

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been 111 years since the most famous ship in the world struck an iceberg and sank on her maiden voyage.

But did you know that one of Titanic’s third class survivors is buried in Cuyahoga County?

Mary Elizabeth Davison boarded Titanic with her husband, Thomas Henry Davison, to head to Bedford so she could be near her parents, who lived in Cleveland.

The couple had already purchased tickets for another ship, but Mary asked Thomas to exchange them to sail on the maiden voyage of the most luxurious ocean liner the sea had seen.

Though third class was the least expensive of the tickets, the clean and simple accommodations rivaled the second class offerings of other ships.

Just four days into the trip, the “unsinkable” ship met her cruel fate when she collided with an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. on April 14.

The Davisons were jarred awake, and made their way to the top deck.

With the dooming realization that there only a fraction of lifeboats needed to save every soul aboard, women and children were instructed to board the lifeboats first.

Mary got into lifeboat 16 while her husband stayed behind.

Titanic slipped below the Atlantic to her watery grave at 2:20 a.m. on April 15.

Only 706 people survived the sinking out of 2,240 passengers and crew.

The 710 passengers in third class suffered the highest mortality rate, with only 174 surviving, including Mary.

Thomas’ body was never recovered from the sinking.

When rescue ship Carpathia docked in New York City, Titanic’s destination, the 34-year-old widow made her way to Bedford where she spent the rest of her life.

She remarried 1913 to Fred Buescher in Warrensville, though the couple later divorced.

Mary married again in 1917 to Henry Godwin, who emigrated from her hometown of Malmesbury, England in 1910.

She died from a battle with cancer on March 26, 1939 at the age of 61, and is buried in Bedford Cemetery.

Her headstone reads “Mary Godwin, 1878-1939, wife, at rest.”

Reports state her family is still in possession of the skirt Godwin wore the night Titanic sank.

Godwin never forgave herself for asking her husband to exchange the tickets and staying with him on Titanic.

The cemetery is just one place where her memory is honored in Bedford.

Less than half a mile away from her final resting place, Sirna’s Cafe pays tribute with a photo of her and her story on their wall.

Third class Titanic survivor Mary Davison Godwin buried in Bedford (Sirna's Cafe)

