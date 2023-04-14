19 First Alert Day: Sunday afternoon and evening for the potential of severe thunderstorms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front is forecast to track through early Sunday evening. Thunderstorms in advance of it will be in the area starting after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Wind damage the main hazard with these storms. Temperatures will be approaching 80 degrees before the storms arrive. The humidity level will be higher. The threat of showers and storms will be in play until the cold front passes your area. A big swing in the weather on the way Monday as much colder air builds in. Temperatures will not get out of the 40s in many spots.

