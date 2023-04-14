90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Seneca County man died in an apparent explosion Thursday at his home on Highway 18 just east of Tiffin.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel observed an active fire pit. Nearby was a partial brush fire, a lawn tractor with extensive damage and a male with life-threatening injuries.

Paul Chapman, 90, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the state marshal.

