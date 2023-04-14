Akron Schools map out plan as city awaits grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron public school district sent out the letter Friday to parents explaining their contingency plans for this upcoming week as Akron waits for a decision from the grand jury in the Jayland Walker case.

Dear Akron Public Schools Families:

I trust that our scholars have been enjoying a nice break this past week. The weather was certainly perfect for everyone to take advantage of this time of rest and renewal. I hope everyone is excited to resume learning and make a strong push toward the end of the school year, which is not far off.

During the break, my team and I have been working to make comprehensive contingency plans for our scholars for the coming week, as Akron awaits a decision from a special grand jury in the case of Jayland Walker. We and other community organizations and civic leaders have been in close contact with Akron City Hall, the Office of the Mayor, and our safety forces.

In the event of any disturbances that might occur in the upcoming week, we are ready to put into motion plans to accommodate our scholars and ensure their safety. As a district, we will be open for the return to class on Monday, April 17.

Our downtown schools (STEM High School, NIHF STEM, and Akron Early College) will be receiving the necessary information from their principals as needed. For now, Akron Early College will have a calamity day Monday, April 17, as the university has closed the Polsky building. Akron Early College scholars will still need to report to the UA campus for their college-level courses as directed by the university. Again, more specific instructions for this will be given to Akron Early College families by the school’s principal.

I want to reassure you, we are prepared to adjust as necessary to the potential events of the coming week. Though the grand jury has until April 24 to reach a decision, one could come at any time. I will notify families, scholars, and staff as quickly as possible upon learning of an outcome. Our main goal is to keep everyone safe.

I appreciate your partnership and understanding as we make our way through this challenging time in our city.

Sincerely,

Mary B. Outley

Interim Superintendent

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.