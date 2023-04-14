Baby gibbon adopted by surrogate moms at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby gibbon at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has been successfully introduced and adopted by gibbon sisters, zoo officials say.

Kip, a 6-month-old white-cheeked gibbon, arrived from the Dallas Zoo on March 7.

His surrogate moms are buff-cheeked gibbon sisters, Skittles and M&M.

“It went even better than expected! Both females have shown interest in Kip and they have spent the last two nights sleeping all together in one hammock,” Cincinnati Zoo zoological manager Victoria McGee said.

Kip’s parents at the Dallas Zoo didn’t show much interest in taking care of him so the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Specials Survival Program recommended trying to place him with the Cincinnati Zoo’s teenage females, a news release says.

“We observed positive interactions throughout the introduction process, so we were optimistic that the three would do well when we removed the mesh barrier for the full introduction,” McGee said.

Zoo officials say the group will continue to bond behind the scenes while Kip builds his mobility skills on the special gyms that e Zoo’s volunteer enrichment team built for him.

