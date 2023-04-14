2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland deli that went viral for chicken salad now subject of lemonade recall

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland deli made famous by a viral chicken salad review is now the subject of a voluntary recall for a lemonade product.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture shared the recall information Friday on behalf of B & B Variety Dollar.

The recall said its Bradley’s Freshly Squeezed Lemonade drinks were being sold at East 81st St. Deli, located at 8033 Superior Ave. in Cleveland.

‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli

“The products included in this recall are adulterated because they were produced without the benefit of inspection and the safety parameters were not able to be verified,” the recall states.

According to the recall, the lemonade drinks were sold from March 30 to April 12 at East 81st St. Deli.

There have been no reports of illness at this time.

East 81st St. Deli became an overnight sensation after millions tuned in for a stellar review of its chicken salad.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact B & B Variety Dollar at (216) 937-0755.

