Cleveland Police arrest 17-year-old boy accused of shooting officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the 17-year-old boy wanted for shooting a Cleveland Police officer on March 14 in the city’s Central neighborhood is in custody one month later.

Cleveland Police Detective Mark Bahrijczuk, 28, was released from MetroHealth Medical Center about two weeks after the shooting and has been recovering at home.

The detective was shot in the arm and thigh at close range, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Jayrion Church.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the United States Marshals Service, the Cleveland Division of Police Gang Impact Unit, the Cleveland Division of Police Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit, and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department made the arrest around 10:30 a.m. on April 14, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

Church was arrested in the 2800 block of Cedar Avenue, about .2 miles away from where the shooting happened, according to Ciaccia.

The arrest warrant for Church was issued on March 24 with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division for numerous offenses, included attempted aggravated murder of a peace officer, Ciaccia stated.

Ciaccia confirmed three other suspects are still on the loose.

According to police, the detective and other officers were in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue investigating the ongoing thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

At 6:22 p.m. on March 14, police said the officers saw a Kia Forte with no license plates pull into the parking lot of the Cedar Estates Apartments in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue.

The officers approached the Kia in their zone car and conducted a investigatory stop, said police.

As they approached the Kia, police said four males jumped out and took off running.

The Kia continued moving and crashed into a pillar.

The driver of the Kia, pictured below in the orange jacket, fired multiple rounds at the detective as he was exiting his police vehicle, said police.

The shooter than ran through Cedar Estates Apartments.

Other Cleveland police officers rendered first aid and applied a tourniquet to the injured detective, before driving him to the hospital.

Three firearms were recovered, said police.

Two officers responding to the shooting scene, were involved in a crash at the intersection of Carnegie Avenue and East 30th Street.

Both female officers, 49 and 52, were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with minor injuries, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Suspects in officer shooting (Source: Cleveland Police)

