Cuyahoga water clean up events in need of volunteers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The ongoing efforts to keep Cuyahoga County’s waterways safe needs some help in achieving that goal. The 24th annual Big Creek Watershed Clean Up is in need of volunteers, hoping to keep the beaches and streams in good shape heading into the summer season.

The clean up day is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the following locations:

Brookfield Park – Brookfield Ave., (between Bellaire and W. 130th)

Brooklyn City Fire Department (8400 Memphis Ave – Brooklyn, OH)

Snow Road Picnic Area along Big Creek Parkway

The clean up goes from 9am to noon, with volunteers needed to help pick up trash. Bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers and work boots/shoes are needed with long sleeves and pants recommended. For more information on the clean up day, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.