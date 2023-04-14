Execution pushed back for man convicted in 1987 Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve Friday afternoon for a man convicted in a 1987 Cleveland murder.

Melvin Bonnell was originally scheduled to be executed on October 18, 2023.

He will instead be executed on November 18, 2026, according to a news release.

Bonnell was convicted for the 1987 murder of Robert E. Bunner in Ohio City.

DeWine’s office said he is issuing the reprieves due to problems with pharmaceutical suppliers.

