Execution pushed back for man convicted in 1987 Cleveland murder

Melvin Bonnell
Melvin Bonnell(Source: ODRC)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve Friday afternoon for a man convicted in a 1987 Cleveland murder.

Melvin Bonnell was originally scheduled to be executed on October 18, 2023.

He will instead be executed on November 18, 2026, according to a news release.

Bonnell was convicted for the 1987 murder of Robert E. Bunner in Ohio City.

DeWine’s office said he is issuing the reprieves due to problems with pharmaceutical suppliers.

