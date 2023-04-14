2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White River.(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ark. (Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Arkansas congratulated a man for catching a fish weighing more than 100 pounds.

Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission shared that Robert Murphy, of Fayetteville, recently caught a 102-pound paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak

Officials said he accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish and battled it for over an hour on the Upper White River near Goshen.

According to the commission, the prehistoric river monster came up short of the state record of 118 pounds set in 2020 but the team still called Murphy’s catch massive.

Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Parma woman pleads not guilty to running over another woman
Parma woman pleads not guilty to running over another woman
San Francisco police made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
DA: Suspect in killing of Cash App founder planned attack
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
It’s ‘the Joe show’ as Biden closes out Ireland visit
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states